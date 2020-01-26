John Bolton Destroys Trump’s Impeachment Defense With Sunday Night Bombshell

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript that Trump conditioned aid to Ukraine on a Biden investigation.

The New York Times reported:

President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton.

The president’s statement as described by Mr. Bolton could undercut a key element of his impeachment defense: that the holdup in aid was separate from Mr. Trump’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations into his perceived enemies, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden, who had worked for a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was in office.

Trump was caught on tape ordering his former Ukraine ambassador to be taken out. The president’s former national security adviser is willing to testify that Trump conditioned Ukraine getting their aid on a Biden investigation. It is clear to everyone who is not a Trump supporter or Republican in the US Senate that Donald Trump is guilty.

The Ukraine scandal is not going to go away with the end of the Senate trial. More documents and revelations will continue to come out. Eventually, perhaps when he is losing to the Democratic nominee in the fall of 2020, and several endangered Senators who aided Trump with the cover-up are poised to lose their seats, Republicans will realize that Trump is damaged goods.

The House should subpoena John Bolton as part of the ongoing Trump investigation. Trump will try to block Bolton’s testimony, but the American people deserve to hear the truth about Trump’s corruption.

