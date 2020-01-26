Trump Threatens Adam Schiff To Prove His Innocence On Threatening Ukraine

Trump is trying to prove that he didn’t threaten Ukraine to get them to investigate Biden by threatening Rep. Adam Schiff.

Trump tweeted:

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

What Adam Schiff has done is to protect the Constitution and democracy by holding a corrupt president accountable. As Schiff argued at the end of the impeachment presentation, “And you know you can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country. You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump. He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election if he’s allowed to. This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.”

Trump who is likely to go down as one of the most corrupt presidents in the history of the country is trying to call Adam Schiff corrupt to direct the attention away from his own activities.

Trump’s suggestion that Chairman Schiff should pay a price for defending the country was a threat, and it doesn’t help the president’s case in the eyes of the American people when his lawyers are arguing that he didn’t threaten Ukraine, while the president is threatening the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook