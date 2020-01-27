Joni Ernst Admits GOP Is Using Impeachment Trial To Hurt Biden

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) admitted that for Republicans, the point of Trump’s impeachment trial is to smear and damage Joe Biden.

While talking to reporters, Sen. Ernst said, “Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

Video:

ERNST: "IA caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I'm really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Demcaucus goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?" H/T @JaxAlemany pic.twitter.com/tYYkSPuIDY — Alan He (@alanhe) January 28, 2020

Joni Ernst looked so happy to see the trial being used to attack Joe Biden. Ernst’s comments were a blunt admission that Republicans are both terrified of Biden and trying to use the impeachment trial to stop him. Democratic voters in Iowa may caucus for someone else, but there is zero evidence that their decision to support or not support Biden has anything to do with the conspiracy theories being floated at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Republicans are admitting that the scandal is still all about getting Joe Biden. For the Senate Republicans, the mission is to use Trump’s impeachment to damage Biden. Ernst’s comments are a perfect example of the derangement within the Republican Party. Trump is on trial, but Republicans think they’re winning with Biden conspiracy theories.

