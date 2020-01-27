Schumer Pounces As Says Bolton Has Brought The Trump Cover-Up Out In The Open

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Bolton brought the Trump cover-up out in the open, and Senate Republicans will be part of it if they block witnesses.

Schumer said it a press conference before the impeachment trial resumed:

Mr. Bolton’s book is further evidence that a large number of people were, quote, in the loop on this scheme. As Ambassador Sondland said, and now they’re all covering up. So it seems like not only is there more evidence that the president held the aid off to get a political gain and investigation, but there seems to be a giant coverup among so many of the leading people in the White House who knew about it and said nothing about it, let alone tried to stop it. If there was ever even a shred of logic left to not hear witnesses and review the documents, Mr. Bolton’s book just erased it.

Ambassador Bolton’s manuscript was sent to the White House over a month ago. The president ordered everyone with firsthand knowledge of his actions not to testify in the impeachment inquiry. We’re all staring a white house coverup in the face. It is so clear what’s going on here. I don’t need to spell it out for you. If Senate Republicans are not going to vote to call Mr. Bolton and Mr. Mulvaney and the other witnesses now. If they’re not going to ask for notes and emails, they’re going to be part of the coverup, too, because we have this out in the open.

Video:

Schumer says Bolton brought the Trump cover-up out in the open and if Senate Republicans don't allow witnesses and documents, they'll be part of the cover-up. pic.twitter.com/PdIvRM6ik2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 27, 2020

Leader Schumer laid it out. If Senate Republicans try to take Trump’s side in this, they will show that they are part of the cover-up. Thanks to John Bolton, Senate Republicans have no distance and deniability.

As Chuck Schumer pointed out, it just takes four Republicans. John Bolton turned the heat up, and mad the pressure unbearable for Republicans who are covering for Trump.

