John Kelly Backs Up John Bolton On Trump’s Ukraine Crime

Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly said that he believed John Bolton on Trump tying Ukraine aid to a Biden investigation.

The Herald-Tribune reported:

“If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” said retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff for 18 months.

…..

“Every single time I was with him … he always gave the president the unvarnished truth,” Kelly said of Bolton, who has become a figure of intense interest in the impeachment inquiry.

….

“I mean half of Americans think this process is purely political and shouldn’t be happening but since it is happening the majority of Americans would like to hear the whole story,” Kelly said.

“So I think if there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt … I think they should be heard,” Kelly said, adding: “I think some of the conversations seem to me to be very inappropriate but I wasn’t there. But… there are people that were there that ought to be heard from.”

Kelly’s comments were coming from someone who worked closely with Trump for a year and a half. John Kelly knows Trump’s character as well as anyone who has worked for him, and the fact that took John Bolton’s side and didn’t deny the possibility that Trump would carry out a scheme to withhold aid from a foreign country to pressure them to investigate Joe Biden.

Kelly was saying that John Bolton is an honest guy, so if he said that Trump told him that he is withholding aid from Ukraine until they agree to investigate Biden, then that is what Trump was doing.

It looks like Bolton’s book was leaked from within the White House, as the body blows keep coming from people who know and used to work for Trump.

