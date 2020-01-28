Schumer Says 10-12 Republicans Are In Play To Vote For Witnesses

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said that there are 10 to 12 Republican Senators in play who could vote for witnesses at Trump’s trial.

Senate Democratic Leader Schumer said on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews:

Well, look, I think there are 10 to 12 Republicans who are in play and these are 10 to 12 people who have never said a negative word about witnesses and documents so there’s a real chance here to get more than 4. There’s also a chance to get less.

Even if you’re the single person who votes against Donald Trump for witnesses and documents, Mcconnell may forgive you, trump never will. You see these articles in states the hard-right Trump people say they better be with Trump or we’re not supporting them. There’s a lot of pressure on these folks, but I think some of them sort of realize the right thing to do at this moment in history and it weighs on different shoulders in different ways is to at least get witnesses and documents. That is only fair.

Video:

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says that there are 10-12 Senate Republicans in play who could vote for witnesses. pic.twitter.com/dgS1wku7ex — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 29, 2020

Mitch McConnell is admitting that he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses. Schumer’s assessment that there are up to a dozen Republicans who could vote for witnesses, along with a group of moderate Republicans who are trying to bring more than four members of their caucus along to break with McConnell and Trump all suggests that while Schumer was right.

This is an uphill battle for Democrats to get witnesses, but thanks to John Bolton, they are close to having the votes that they need to turn McConnell’s sham into a real trial.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook