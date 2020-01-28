Trump Is So Broken By Impeachment That He Can’t Even Say The Word Witch At New Jersey Rally

Trump is in such a broken state that he couldn’t even get one of his favorite phrases witch hunt out of his mouth correctly.

Trump said, “The American people are disgusted by the Washington Democrat wish–and you see it. You see it.”

Video:

Trump's brain misfires when he tries to say the word "witch" pic.twitter.com/RJ6K4bC4f2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2020

The American people are the opposite of “disgusted by impeachment.” According to a new Quinnipiac University Poll, “Registered voters say 75 – 20 percent that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial. Support for witness testimony includes 49 percent of Republicans, 95 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents.”

The American people aren’t disgusted, as Trump claims. They want to see witnesses. They want a fair trial. The only person who is disgusted by impeachment is the president who got caught breaking the law by withholding military aid to get a foreign country to investigate his political rival.

Trump is clearly not doing well. Impeachment has broken him to the point where he can’t even get his favorite talking points, like witch hunt, out of his mouth.

Republicans look unlikely to be able to bring Trump’s impeachment trial to a quick end, and his current pace, Trump will be lucky if he can still form words by his State Of The Union.

Impeachment has taken a toll on the thin-skinned president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook