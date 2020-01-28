Trump’s Defense Is Such A Failure That Ivanka Is Attacking Don Lemon

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump defended her father by pretending he, and by proxy she, stand for real people, while the people criticizing them are “real elites.”

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

So, Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who mocked the southern accent first in this segment, is an elite while she, the daughter of the president of the United States who grew up with gold toilets and an allegedly valuable brand handed to her on a silver platter, is a real person standing up to the elites. That’s what she’s selling here. Which is as genuine as her attempt to look like a regular working mom.

It’s also Donald Trump, not Don Lemon or Rick Wilson or anyone else this international crime syndicate goes after in a not so subtle act of deflection, who is the divider, who mocks more than half the country and who speaks about Democrats and liberals as if they are evil to such an extent that his deranged followers threaten high profile Democrats and one of them sent a pipe bomb to leading Democrats.

It says a lot that this is the piece that Ivanka chose to go with this morning. Her father, the president, tweeted angrily about “Don Lemon” last night, pointing to him as she did instead of to the white Republican strategist who actually started the entire thing.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Republican Joe Scarborough called the Trump defense a Confederacy of Dunces this morning:

Neither the President nor Ivanka chose to pick on the Republican who actually said these things – instead they tried to pick a fake fight with an imaginary foe, as they have often done when seeking refuge from reality.

It’s not a good look that Trump is so divisive that Republicans are mocking him and his defense on TV, and others are cracking up as the Republican rants on about Trump’s defense’s idiocy. Trump is raging at Fox News this morning, that’s how bad his defense is.

But attacking Republicans directly is a treacherous road as it shows how support is chipping away, and so they both pretended as if these folks were Democrats, elites, and the media – and of course, blame Don Lemon because if there’s a black person around to blame, that’s all the more effective for them.

Hold on, because it gets worse: Don Lemon is actually a southerner. He is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he worked on TV in Alabama. So, I guess he’s just another Southerner the golden toileted New York Trump family has run over in their endless greed and deception.

This ends the way all fact checks of Trump do, with the obvious: He did it first. And then denied it. And then did it on tape.

Trump was accused of mocking Jeff Sessions’ accent and calling him a dumb Southerner in Bob Woodward’s book, “This guy is mentally retarded. He’s this dumb Southerner… He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”

Trump denied that in 2018, “so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions ‘mentally retarded’ and ‘a dumb southerner. I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing.”

Trump has of course actually used those terms. On the radio, as the New Yorker pointed out. And in 2019 on video, Trump mocked a Southern accent at CPAC, the conservative conference, where they ate it up:

Trump does an impression of Jeff Sessions: "I'm gonna recuse myself" pic.twitter.com/vJMKsovTsp — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 2, 2019

Yeah, those darn elites, mocking southerners. Trump would never, except when he frequently does.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is all you need to know about Trump’s impeachment defense. The Trump defense is to move the goal post in order to gin up a culture war of deflection so that his thirsty base can cling to his lame claims of innocence for something he is clearly, by the word of many Republicans, guilty.