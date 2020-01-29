GOP Sen. Cory Gardner Just Lost His Seat By Saying No To Witnesses

Sen. Cory Gardner is already trailing his Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper, and he may have lost his seat when he came out against impeachment trial witnesses.

Colorado Politics reported on a statement that Gardner provided to them:

“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness,” the Colorado Republican told Colorado Politics in a statement. “I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses.”

Gardner was already facing an uphill battle to keep his seat, as he is being challenged by popular former Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper. Polling is scant in Colorado at this time, but an August poll showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 13 points.

Colorado is getting more Democratic by the year, so it is likely that the odds were already against Gardner keeping his seat, but any chance that he had of winning likely vanished when he decided to go all-in on Mitch McConnell’s Ukraine cover-up for Trump.

