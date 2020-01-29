Ted Cruz Threatens Democrats If They Call Bolton To Testify

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) threatened Democrats with retaliation if they dare to call John Bolton to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Cruz said:

.@tedcruz just now in the Senate: “If we call John Bolton, I promise you, we are calling Hunter Biden.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 30, 2020

Cruz’s comments are proof that Senate Republicans are living in a bubble, and they don’t understand that Hunter Biden is not related to the scandal at all, while John Bolton can do grave damage to Trump with his testimony.

The threat to call Hunter Biden shouldn’t scare Democrats because, unlike Donald Trump, Hunter Biden did not break the law.

Republicans are scared. They are threatening Democrats because they are desperately trying to prevent John Bolton from testifying. Some Senate Democrats were already talking about a Bolton for Biden swap. If Ted Cruz thinks that he is threatening Democrats, he is mistaken.

