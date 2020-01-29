Trump’s Lawyers Panic Over Witnesses And Threaten The Whistleblower

Trump’s lawyers are in a panic over potential witnesses being called and are threatening the Bidens and the whistleblower.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said:

It would take a long time just to get through those motions. But there have been 17 witnesses. We’re talking about, now, additional witnesses. That the managers have put forward and that democratic leader Schumer has discussed. He’s discussed four witnesses in particular as if this body would — if it were to grant witnesses, would say, yes, you get those four witnesses.

And the White House and the president’s counsel gets what? Whatever I want. That’s what he said? Whatever I want? Here’s what I want. I want Adam Schiff. I want Hunter Biden. I want Joe Biden. I want — I want the whistle-blower. I want — I want to also understand there may be additional people within the House Intelligence Committee that have had conversations with that whistle-blower. If I get anybody we want — by the way, if we get anybody we want, we will be here for a very long time.



Video:

Trump's lawyers are now threatening the whistleblower, as total panic is clearly beginning to set it. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/HKkAVa1wkt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 30, 2020

Sekulow’s argument is that we can’t have witnesses, because it would make the impeachment trial last for a really long time. Forget the truth about the president’s actions, or the oath that was taken, let’s get this thing over with.

The threat to the whistleblower and the Bidens was a move to try to get Democrats to back off.

Trump’s lawyers are making an argument borders on pathetic. The lawyers for the President Of The United States are threatening American citizens on the Senate floor, as they are terrified that an impeachment trial that was supposed to be a sham has gotten away from them.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook