Trump Thinks That Stealth Bombers Are Really Invisible

Trump told people in Michigan today that he was going to send some stealth bombers to their local base, but the people wouldn’t be able to see them.

Trump said:

Trump says he might deploy some F-35s to a local air base, saying workers here will see them come in. He says, "Actually they're totally stealth, so maybe you won't see them come in. You won't see them come in." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 30, 2020

Trump made the same claim in 2018:

Donald Trump thinks the F-35 is literally invisible (by @VicBergerIV) pic.twitter.com/h4T64Qus21 — Tatered (@tatered) July 31, 2018

Just when you think that Trump can’t possibly move the intellectual bar any lower, he finds a way. Like most pieces of inaccurate information floating in Trump’s head, it is a certainty that someone tried to tell him possibly numerous times that stealth planes aren’t really invisible, but he has refused to believe them.

Stealth bombers aren’t invisible. If he brought them in people could see them, but Trump’s comments are another signal that he is neither stable nor a genius.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook