Trump Thinks That Stealth Bombers Are Really Invisible

Trump told people in Michigan today that he was going to send some stealth bombers to their local base, but the people wouldn’t be able to see them.

Trump said:

Trump made the same claim in 2018:

Just when you think that Trump can’t possibly move the intellectual bar any lower, he finds a way. Like most pieces of inaccurate information floating in Trump’s head, it is a certainty that someone tried to tell him possibly numerous times that stealth planes aren’t really invisible, but he has refused to believe them.

Stealth bombers aren’t invisible. If he brought them in people could see them, but Trump’s comments are another signal that he is neither stable nor a genius.

