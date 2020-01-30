Trump Tells Iowa Farmers To Reelect Him, Or Their Farms Will Go To Hell

Completely ignoring the damage that his trade war has done, Trump warned Iowa farmers that if he isn’t reelected their farms will go to hell.

Trump said, “And if we don’t win, your farms are going to hell. I can tell you right now. Sell, sell. They’ll be saying sell. No, we love our farmers.”

Video:

In Iowa, Trump threatens his fans that their farms will “go to hell” if he isn’t re-elected. pic.twitter.com/SbDJ9h9P9Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2020

Trump loves farmers so much that farm bankruptcies jumped twenty percent last year, “US farm bankruptcies were up 20% in 2019, despite the billions of dollars in aid President Donald Trump has paid to farmers hurt by the trade war with China. That’s the highest level since 2011, following the Great Recession, according to court data analyzed by the American Farm Bureau. There were 595 Chapter 12 family farm bankruptcies, nearly 100 more than in 2018, the trade group said.”

Many farmers don’t have to worry about their farms going to hell. Thanks to Donald Trump, their farms are already gone forever.

Trump is trying to scare farmers into supporting him in 2020, and most of them will, even though he made them all suffer from a trade war that he lost.

