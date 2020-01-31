Bombshell: Trump Instructed Bolton to Pressure Ukraine for Him In Front of Witnesses

On the very day that Republican Senators are telling us they don’t need to hear from witnesses, Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton drops another bombshell in his book: Not only did Trump pressure him to get Ukraine to help him cheat in 2020, but he did it in front of witnesses.

This occurred more than two months before Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to announce an investigation into Mr. Trump’s perceived political rival for 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Trump gave the instruction, Mr. Bolton wrote, during an Oval Office conversation in early May that included the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, who is now leading the president’s impeachment defense.”

This is a bombshell because there are, once again, witnesses to Trump doing what he accused of doing. And these witnesses are Republicans.

This is just more evidence of why witnesses would be helpful in a real trial, and why what the Senate Republicans are doing is not a real trial.

Mind you, gentle reader, these people are all Republicans. So Republicans are obstructing the public from hearing from other Republicans as witnesses in a trial against a Republican for doing what this Republican, and many others, accuse that Republican of doing.

The Senate trial is a sham, and there will be a reckoning one day.