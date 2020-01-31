Pelosi Names Senate Republicans Accomplices In Trump’s Cover-Up

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi labeled Senate Republicans accomplices in Donald Trump’s Ukraine crimes cover-up.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



The Senate Republicans’ vote against calling witnesses and compelling documents in the impeachment proceedings makes them accomplices to the President’s cover-up.

The President was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is impeached forever. There can be no acquittal without a trial. And there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence.

It is a sad day for America to see Senator McConnell require the Chief Justice of the United States to preside over a vote which rejected our nation’s judicial norms, precedents, and institutions to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Speaker Pelosi is correct. Every single Senate Republican who voted to block witnesses and documents are accomplices in Donald Trump’s cover-up.

Senate Republicans will now wear the permanent stain of Trump impeachment.

Mitch McConnell has been able to keep his Senate Majority separate from Trump’s toxicity until now. Senate Republicans are now joined at the hip with corrupt Trump, and the bill for their cover-up is about to come due in November.

