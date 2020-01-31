Rudy Giuliani Admits That Bolton Meeting That Trump Denies Happened

Rudy Giuliani is admitting that the meeting with John Bolton that Trump claims never happened actually did happen.

The New York Times reported:

Mr. Bolton left the Oval Office after 10 minutes and returned to his office, he wrote. Shortly after, two aides came into his office, saying Mr. Trump had sent them out of a separate meeting on trade to ask about Mr. Kent, Mr. Bolton wrote.

Asked about Mr. Bolton’s account, Mr. Giuliani said, “I think he’s making some of it up. He’s sure making up — I wouldn’t call it making it up, but he’s acting like a real scumbag by never telling me that he objected once, and then saying I was a time bomb, or a firecracker or something.”

Rudy Giuliani confirms that the meeting where Trump directed Bolton to withhold Ukraine aid happened, but he is mad that Bolton didn’t complain to him directly.

Trump is guilty. The evidence continues to pile up against Trump on a daily basis. Trump’s impeachment doesn’t go away after the Senate votes on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Trump is still impeached. He will still be impeached during the 2020 election, and he will carry impeachment with him for the rest of his life.

