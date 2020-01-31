Senate Republicans Commit Mass Political Suicide To Cover-Up For Trump

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

After Senate Republicans blocked documents and witnesses, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) warned Republicans to prepare for political pain.

There is going to be real political pain here. People need to understand that voters won’t forget this. As more and more of these revelations will come out, more and more vote letters wonder why on Earth the Senate didn’t consider information available to them. And so I from the beginning was amongst those who thought there would definitely be witnesses. If not because it is in the best interests of the country because they knew there would be enormous political damage to them if they engaged in something could be easily seen as a cover-up.

First and foremost for the country but I think this makes the job of re-election for a lot of my Republican friends much, much more difficult. Why they don’t understand that maybe due to the fact Trump just has death grip on this party right now that makes them blind, even to their own personal political fortunes.

The pain has already begun for endangered Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll said, “After months of ducking Coloradans and running from reporters, today Senator Gardner did exactly what we’ve come to expect from him — voted in lockstep with Mitch McConnell to block witnesses and evidence from Republicans’ sham trial before the Senate. Gardner’s vote today for his party’s cover-up made clear that he has abandoned not only his pledge to serve as an impartial juror in the impeachment trial, but also his campaign promise to be an independent voice for our state. Voters will remember in November how Gardner sold out our country and our Constitution, and put his loyalty to Trump and McConnell ahead of Coloradans.”

Cult leader Trump has inspired 51 Republicans to drink the orange Flavor Aid in an act of political mass suicide that should cost them their Senate majority in November. Incumbents like Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Thom Tillis can kiss their seats goodbye. The reckoning will come for Susan Collins when she votes to acquit Trump.

Mitch McConnell can rush through the trial, but voters won’t forget. They will remember in November, as Trump’s vulnerable accomplices will lose their seats.

