Trump’s Own Lawyer Pat Cipollone Is a Witness To His Crimes

In case you’re not clear just how much of a sham the Republican-led Senate “trial” sans witnesses and evidence of Donald Trump really is, consider this: His own lawyer failed to disclose that he is actually a witness to the very crime from which he is defending Trump.

In the New York Times story on John Bolton’s book, they disclosed that Trump told Bolton in front of witnesses to pressure Ukraine to help him cheat in 2020 by attacking Joe Biden.

One of those witnesses was Pat Cipollone. Donald Trump’s “lawyer” for his “impeachment trial” in the “Senate.”

Lead Democratic House prosecutor Adam Schiff said in closing arguments,”Well, there’s a new fact, which indicates that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were in the loop… Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses.”

On January 21, 2020, the House Managers sent Cipollone a demand to disclose all first hand facts and information before the trial. BEFORE THE TRIAL.

They noted that their evidence gathering indicated that Cipollone was a witness to numerous critical events and that being a witness to the charges on top of being an advocate for Trump raised serious concerns.

Excerpts are from a letter sent to PoliticusUSA by the House impeachment managers:

“In preparation for the trial of Donald J. Trump before the Senate, we write to notify you that evidence received by the House of Representatives during its impeachment inquiry indicates that you are a material witness to the charges in both Articles of Impeachment for which President Trump now faces trial.

“You must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President’s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases.”

Cipollone did not come forward with the information he is a first hand witness to – information about the very crime and abuse of power that Trump is being tried on, and over which Cipollone is defending the president.

This should really not come as a surprise, as Trump is so corrupt that he can’t get decent lawyers with ethics and legitimate arguments to defend him. But it says a lot about Senate Republicans, who have let yet another witness go in their traitorous deference to the foreign led agenda of this president.