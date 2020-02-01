Republican Senators Accused Of Misconduct In Trump Cover-Up

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said the vote to block witnesses was about Senate Republican misconduct than the misconduct of Trump.

Senate Republicans Accused Of Misconduct

Cardin said on CNN, “Yesterday was more about the misconduct of the Senate than the misconduct of the president. The Senate led by the Republicans failed to carry out their constitutional responsibility for a fair trial, and regardless of how you feel about whether this is a removable offense or not, the Senate has a constitutional obligation to conduct a trial, and you can’t conduct a trial without hearing from the witnesses and looking at the documents.”

Video:

“Yesterday was more about the misconduct of the Senate than the misconduct of the President," Democratic @SenatorCardin tells @smerconish after the Senate voted to block any witnesses from being called in President Trump's impeachment trial. https://t.co/fwdGBK8GBO pic.twitter.com/r7URltUC2I — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2020

McConnell’s Cover-up is going to follow Senate Republicans Through The Election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thought that he could brush Trump’s impeachment under the rug and move on, but that is not what’s happening. McConnell created a moment that the entire country will remember in November. Democrats have been looking for a concrete moment to tie Senate Republicans to Trump’s corruption and crimes for years, and McConnell gave it to them on a silver platter, but he betrayed the independence of the Senate to protect Donald Trump.

Mitch McConnell jammed through an acquittal for Donald Trump, but the process, he indicted his own Senate majority and set the stage for their defeat in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook