Republicans Vow To Impeach Joe Biden If He Beats Trump

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that Republicans would impeach Joe Biden over Ukraine if he beats Trump in the 2020 election.

I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.'”

The grounds for impeachment, the first-term Republican said, would be “for being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year.”

There are two problems with what Ernst is threatening. Republicans aren’t going to win back the House in 2020. It has gotten so dire for House Republicans on the fundraising front that GOP donors are already switching over to the presidential and Senate races.

Secondly, impeaching Biden for Ukraine would be a huge mistake. The Ukraine conspiracy is bogus. Joe Biden and his son did nothing wrong.

Joni Ernst is making dumb threats because she is on the verge of losing her seat. The Senate can’t start an impeachment, so Ernest knows that Biden won’t be impeached on day one. She is pathetically trying to stay in the Senate.

