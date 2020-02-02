Lamar Alexander Argues Trump Is Too Stupid To Call Barr To Launch Biden Investigation

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) suggested that Trump was too dumb to call his own DOJ to launch a Biden investigation, so he broke the law instead.

Lamar Alexander Says Trump Is Too Dumb To Follow The Law

Transcript via Meet The Press:



SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER:

Well, if you hooked up with Ukraine to wage war on the United States, as the first senator from Tennessee did, you could be expelled. But this wasn’t that. This was the kind — what the president should have done was, if he was upset about Joe Biden and his son and what they were doing in Ukraine, he should have called the Attorney General and told him that and let the Attorney General handle it the way they always handle cases that involve public figures.

CHUCK TODD:

And why do you think he didn’t do that?

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER:

Maybe he didn’t know to do it.

CHUCK TODD:

Okay, this has been a rationale that I’ve heard from a lot of Republicans. “Well, boy, he’s still new to this.”

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER:

Well, a lot of people come to —

CHUCK TODD:

At what point, though, is he no longer new to this?

Video:

LAMAR ALEXANDER: If the president was upset with what the Bidens were doing in Ukraine, he should've called the attorney general CHUCK TODD: Why didn't he then? ALEXANDER: Maybe he didn't know to do it pic.twitter.com/nHqcSgm8ve — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2020

Trump Intentionally Broke The Law

Donald Trump is in his fourth year in office. He is no longer new at being president. Sen. Alexander left out the fact that Barr was involved in the Ukraine plot and is currently hiding incriminating evidence against the president.

If Trump is too stupid to follow the law, then he is incompetent and should not be president.

Ignorance is no excuse under the law, as the Republican excuses for not removing Trump from office are impossible to believe and insulting.