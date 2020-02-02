Delusional Trump Says No Democrat Can Beat Him With African-Americans

Trump is so out of touch with reality that he thinks that no Democrat running for president in 2020 will beat him with African-Americans.

Trump said, “There’s a revolution going on in this country. I made a positive — I mean a positive revolution. Hispanic American, Asian-American, we have the best numbers we ever had. African-American — the poverty numbers are now reversed and they’re the best they ever had. I don’t know how anybody could possibly beat me with that vote. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Video:

Trump claims no Democrat can beat him with African-Americans as the interview has slipped into total delusion. pic.twitter.com/T9ZTbNntsZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 2, 2020

In a poll of African-Americans released in January of 2020, 83% of those surveyed said that Donald Trump is a racist. Joe Biden is currently smoking the Democratic field with African-American voters, so if Biden or any other Democrat with a pulse is the nominee, they will beat Trump soundly with African-American voters.

African-American voters aren’t going to vote for Trump. The fact that the president thinks that they will just shows how delusional he has become.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook