Trump Embarrasses Himself Whining About Impeachment In Super Bowl Interview

Well, it’s been very unfair from the day I won, and I really say from far — before the day I won, from the day I came down the escalator with our future first lady who is doing such a good job, to be honest with you, I think it’s — it’s probably — it probably started from there. It’s been a very, very unfair the Mueller report.

Russia Russia Russia. As you say. Which was total nonsense. It was all nonsense. The whole thing was nonsense. But it was a very unfair and mostly it was unfair to my I mean, my family suffered because of all of this and many other families suffered also. It was a very, very — it’s a very serious thing. It should never happen to another president.

Everything that Trump said was a lie. Impeachment began when it was discovered that Trump illegally withheld congressionally appropriated aid from Ukraine in a bid to extort a foreign country into investigating Joe Biden.

Trump is trying to get rid of impeachment because he is a president who wants to rule unilaterally. He is trying to destroy the power of the Legislative Branch to hold him accountable.

Trump wanted a victory, but instead, he and his pal Sean Hannity threw an embarrassing pity party for the entire nation to see.

