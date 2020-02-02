Trump Who Told Over 16,000 Lies In Office Says He Can’t Work With Pelosi and Schumer Because They Lie

During his Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said that he couldn’t work with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because they lie.

Trump said when asked about working with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer:

Well, I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it because it’s been such — I use the word witch-hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred, I see the — they don’t care about fairness. They don’t care about lying. You look at the lies.

You look at the — you look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. I don’t think they can do it, to be honest. They just want to win and I really believe this administration — me and this administration we have done more than any administration in the history of our country.

Video:

In a laughable moment, Trump claims that Pelosi and Schumer hate him and they lie. pic.twitter.com/sXgkulVJb4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 2, 2020

According to The Washington Post, Trump has made 16,241 false statements while in office. Pelosi and Schumer have been fighting to expose the truth. It is Donald Trump who has spent his entire presidency lying.

Trump isn’t going to work with Pelosi and Schumer because he is mad at them over impeachment. The president isn’t offering some grand political strategy. The world’s oldest toddler is off in the corner pouting because he is upset that he will always and forever be impeached.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook