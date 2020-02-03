New Footage Shows Trump Mocking The National Anthem At Super Bowl Watch Party

It was bad enough that Donald Trump congratulated the wrong state following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, but new footage shows him goofing off during the pre-game national anthem.

According to The Miami Herald, as other guests at the president’s Super Bowl watch party quietly stood for ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, Trump was seen mocking it.

The report notes that “during the national anthem at his own Super Bowl watch party Sunday night, a brief video posted to Instagram shows Trump greeting guests, adjusting his chair, and straightening his suit jacket as other attendees — including first lady Melania Trump and their teenage son — stand with their hands over their hearts.”

The Miami Herald added, “As ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ crescendoes, Trump raises both of his hands in the air, and twirls them around as if conducting the music.”

Video of Trump mocking the national anthem:

Trump caught mocking the National Anthem during the #SuperBowl. Since we know the GOP takes a zero-tolerance stand against any display of disrespect toward the flag, I expect the right will be offering a full-throated condemnation. …Any day now.pic.twitter.com/lMcwYfkPog — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 3, 2020

Trump is an increasingly unstable man who has no respect for the flag

There are two things that this short video clip shows us about the most powerful man in the world.

First, it’s that Trump has no respect for the flag. The only time he cares about “patriotism” is when he can lean on it to attack minority athletes and rile up his already-angry base of supporters.

Second, it shows that the president is increasingly unstable. This type of behavior – the inability to sit still and refrain from clowning around during the national anthem – may be expected of toddlers, but not a 73-year-old man who controls the nuclear codes.

Ultimately, Trump making a mockery of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ should surprise no one. It’s the kind of behavior that is expected of a president who has repeatedly sold out his country both publicly and privately.

But the latest episode of Trump’s bizarre behavior is another disturbing look at just how increasingly unstable this man is.

