Nicolle Wallace Tells Bernie Backers That Their Vicious Attacks On Fellow Dems Are Helping Trump

Nicolle Wallace tore into Bernie Sanders supporters on Monday for attacking fellow Democratic presidential candidates in a way that will only help Donald Trump’s reelection effort this fall.

She reminded backers of the Vermont senator that their real foe is the man who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, not their Democratic primary opponents.

“The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who thinks there were good people on both sides of Charlottesville,” the MSNBC host said. “The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who just got a permission slip to cheat in presidential elections.”

She added, “I am nauseous when I see Democrats fight amongst themselves.”

Wallace’s takedown of the Bernie bro attack machine came after Sanders supporter Nina Turner called former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg an “oligarch” who is buying his way through the primary.

Wallace said:

I think this is a really important debate, and I’m really glad you didn’t let it get boiled down to the use of a word. It is not about a word. Here’s the other — and I understand different views about the system. The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who thinks there were good people on both sides of Charlottesville. The enemy is the guy in the oval office who just got a permission slip to cheat in presidential elections. The enemy is a guy who called his generals dopes and losers who he didn’t want to go into battle with. That is the enemy, and I am nauseous when I see Democrats fight amongst themselves. I know that Republicans get no say — I’ve said I’ll vote for, if you all pick an automobile, I will vote for it. But I feel so wary when I see these really, really intense fights around someone trying to help y’all win.

Bernie supporters could hurt the eventual nominee

Whether or not one supports Bernie Sanders in the primary, there is no question that his backers often lob vicious attacks at Democratic rivals that could do long-lasting damage.

There’s a fine line between drawing healthy contrasts with other candidates and launching attacks on opponents that will ultimately help Donald Trump in the general election campaign.

If supporters of Bernie Sanders aren’t careful, they could inflict damage on the eventual Democratic nominee and help reelect Donald Trump.

