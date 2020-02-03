Posted on by Jason Easley

Senate Republicans Walk Out On Impeachment Trial Closing Arguments

As the impeachment trial of Donald Trump reaches its final stage, Senate Republicans are walking out and not listening to closing arguments.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Republicans are admitting that this trial is a sham by not sticking around to listen to the closing arguments. Senate Republicans have known how they were going to vote before the trial began. It is all a con. They don’t need to stick around, because the argument doesn’t matter. The evidence is irrelevant. At the end of the day, the Constitution doesn’t matter. Republicans don’t care about right and wrong.

Senate Republicans are going to vote to save their corrupt and law-breaking president.

