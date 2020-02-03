Senate Republicans Walk Out On Impeachment Trial Closing Arguments

As the impeachment trial of Donald Trump reaches its final stage, Senate Republicans are walking out and not listening to closing arguments.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

As we get into the final minutes of the closing arguments, many senators are not seated. More than a dozen GOP senators were not in their seats; about 10 Dems weren’t seated.

Many of these senators are sitting in the cloakroom instead. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 3, 2020

About 14 GOP seats empty now; Dem seats now mostly filled, expect for about three.

All the Dem presidential candidates are still there. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 3, 2020

Republicans are admitting that this trial is a sham by not sticking around to listen to the closing arguments. Senate Republicans have known how they were going to vote before the trial began. It is all a con. They don’t need to stick around, because the argument doesn’t matter. The evidence is irrelevant. At the end of the day, the Constitution doesn’t matter. Republicans don’t care about right and wrong.

Senate Republicans are going to vote to save their corrupt and law-breaking president.

