Trump Wants John Bolton Criminally Investigated After Impeachment

Trump wants to have John Bolton criminally investigated after the Senate impeachment vote because he believes Bolton mishandled classified information.

Gabriel Sherman at Vanity Fair reported:



Trump intends to ratchet up the pressure, and some Republicans close to the White House fear how far Trump will take things after he’s gotten off for a second time (Trump famously made his July 25 call to Volodymyr Zelensky the day after Robert Mueller testified before Congress.) “Trump has been calling people and telling them to go after Bolton,” a source briefed on the private conversations said.

The source added that Trump wants Bolton to be criminally investigated. A person familiar with Trump’s thinking said Trump believes Bolton might have mishandled classified information. According to a former official, the White House is planning to leak White House emails from Bolton that purportedly allege Bolton abused his position at the National Security Council.

Sherman also reported that Trump is putting together an enemies list and planning revenge against anyone who crossed him on impeachment.

It is clear now why Senate Republicans didn’t vote to have witnesses and documents at Trump’s trial. They are terrified of this president, and the revenge that he might seek against them if they cross him.

An attempted criminal prosecution of John Bolton would not be the first time that this president has threatened such a stunt. Trump has at various times demanded that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey, and John Brennan among others be criminally prosecuted.

Trump is going to be a whole new level of lawless after Senate Republicans acquit him, and the responsibility of the damage that he does will be on the shoulders of Mitch McConnell and his GOP accomplices.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook