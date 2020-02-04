Giuliani Urges Trump To Investigate Biden After Senate Acquittal

Rudy Giuliani said that Trump should launch an investigation of Joe Biden right after Senate Republicans acquit him on the two articles of impeachment.

Transcript of Giuliani provided to PoliticusUSA by NPR:

Rudy Giuliani: “Biden should be investigated. Absolutely, 100%.”

Steve Inskeep: “And the President of the United States – ”

Rudy Giuliani: “For the crime of multiple bribery.”

Steve Inskeep: “And the President of the United States should be involved in that?”

Rudy Giuliani: “He’s the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. He certainly shouldn’t back away from it.”

Steve Inskeep: “Have you been talking to him about this?”

Rudy Giuliani: “I haven’t talked to him about this case in quite a while but I would have no problem with him doing it, in fact I’d have a problem with him not doing it. I think he would be saying that Joe Biden can get away with selling out the United States, making us a fool in Ukraine.”

The fact that Trump and Giuliani are going to push on with their bogus investigation into Joe Biden is a direct byproduct of the Senate Republican cover-up of Trump’s illegal behavior.

Mitch McConnell has emboldened Trump and Giuliani, and while Donald Trump will forever be an impeached president, that is not going to stop him from trying to cheat to win the 2020 election.

The next step is for Trump and his corrupt Attorney General William Barr to use the DOJ to legitimize their Russian propaganda.

The only way to end the Trump/Giuliani crime wave is to indict Rudy Giuliani and vote out Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook