Speaker Pelosi made it clear how she felt about Trump’s State Of The Union speech as she stood up and ripped up her copy of the speech after he finished.

As The New York Times noted, Pelosi responded to Trump’s snub:

Then Ms. Pelosi dealt Mr. Trump a slight of her own by omitting the customary laudatory words in her introduction of the president. Normally, she would have said, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.” Instead, she said simply, “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”

Pelosi made it perfectly clear how she felt about Trump’s reality TV fiasco of an address by ripping it up after he finished talking:

Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's speech at the end of the #SOTU pic.twitter.com/yBL0EYo7iZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

Trump’s speech was a bizarre waste of time. It was half fantasy about how he corrected all the wrongs of Barack Obama, and half reality TV show as Trump gave the presidential Medal Of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh on the spot and brought out a deployed soldier to surprise his wife.

The whole fiasco was a sad joke that was beneath the presidency, and Pelosi likely spoke for the majority of the nation when she ripped up those pages.