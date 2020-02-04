Several Democrats Walked Out On Trump’s State Of The Union

According to Rachel Maddow, several Democrats got up and walked out while Trump was still talking during the State Of The Union.

Maddow said, “So I understand — I was just told right as we were bringing you on that you were among the several democratic lawmakers who actually walked out of the president’s speech before it was done tonight.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) told Maddow, “I think, you know, even the mention of Brett Kavanaugh for me is a trigger, just as a woman in America, the fact that he, you know, rightfully was accused and having an incredibly strong woman come before the public and the world and tell her story of sexual assault by this person that was appointed to the Supreme Court is just — I couldn’t stand still and not do anything about it, and I needed to walk away from that.”

Video:

Several Democrats walked out on Trump's #SOTU pic.twitter.com/2lvSRBBw5k — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

Trump snubbed Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech. The president turned the State Of The Union into a really bad reality TV show, and the entire night was undertaken as the fact that Trump is an impeached president hung in the air as the great unspoken subtext of it all.

Democrats had every right to walk out as Trump was trying to offend them with a State Of The Union that was propaganda disguised as an address to the nation.

