Trump Refuses To Shake Speaker Pelosi’s Hand At SOTU

Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after he handed her a copy of his speech.

Here is the clip:

Trump refuses to shake Pelosi's hand at #SOTU pic.twitter.com/2E9wXrHFva — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

This is Donald Trump. In any situation, even the State Of The Union, he will be small and petty. Trump is seething over impeachment, and he is fuming that he wasn’t acquited before the State Of The Union.

Trump intentionally snubbed Pelosi, but he will always be an impeached president thanks to the Speaker standing up and defending the law and the Constitution.