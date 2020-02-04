Trump’s State Of The Union Was A Disgraceful Reality TV Farce

Trump made several false statements and spun a tale of blue-collar boom and rescuing the country from Obama that revealed much about his broken mind.

Trump was meant with groans when he claimed that he reversed Obama’s failed policies:

Trump met with nos and groans as he claims that the economy is growing because he reversed Obama's "failed policies." pic.twitter.com/BevlfgyZEa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

Trump claimed that America is undergoing a manufacturing renaissance, “Likewise, we are restoring our Nation’s manufacturing might, even though predictions were that this could never be done. After losing 60,000 factories under the previous two administrations, America has now gained 12,000 new factories under my Administration, with thousands upon thousands of plants and factories being planned or built. We have created over half a million new manufacturing jobs. Companies are not leaving; they are coming back. Everybody wants to be where the action is, and the United States of America is, indeed, where the action is.”

This is what Trump’s manufacturing renaissance looks like:

Snapshot of Trump’s “manufacturing renaissance”: the sector’s share of the economy is now the smallest in 72 years of data. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Vn2ShIzLTG — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) February 5, 2020

Trump claimed that he has the lowest average unemployment rate in the history of the country, “Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my Administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country. If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witness to America’s great economic success.”

What Trump left out was that the statistic only goes back to Eisenhower:

Trump is correct that he has the lowest average monthly unemployment rate on record, through this point in a presidential term, but the record goes back to the Eisenhower administration, not the history of the country. pic.twitter.com/Z3NWT1WzEs — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 5, 2020

Trump attacked socialism. Trump claimed that his healthcare plans are better and cheaper than Obamacare. (They aren’t).

According to Trump, everything is great, and things have never been better in the history of the country. Trump’s State Of The Union was a rambling tall tale that was only separated from one of his fact-free rallies by a lack of lock her up chants.

Trump’s State Of The Union was a fantasy. It was not close to reality and never got close to admitting the problems that currently exist in the economy and the country.

Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom because of the State Of The Union is now a reality TV show:

Trump announces he is giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Melania Trump gives to him on the spot as the #SOTU is now a sideshow. pic.twitter.com/ZmKTsF6Ec7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

Trump later trotted out a deployed soldier to surprise his wife as he is pulling out every gimmick to distract from his failed presidency:

Trump is now trotting out deployed soldiers to surprise their wives as the #SOTU is now a total farce. Trump is one step away from going full Oprah and telling everyone to look under their seats. pic.twitter.com/u2fJowkE6M — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

A president that has no policies or vision for the country pulled reality TV stunts to distract from the fact that he is living in a right-wing bubble, and his entire speech was a voyage into a broken mind.