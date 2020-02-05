Nancy Pelosi Goes Off And Unloads On Trump After SOTU

Nancy Pelosi told Democrats in a private meeting after the SOTU, “He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech.”

Politico reported on the meeting:

Pelosi, addressing her caucus Wednesday morning, said she felt “liberated” after defiantly ripping up Trump’s speech for the world to see, tearing up each page as she stood behind the president after he concluded his annual address.

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi told House Democrats, according to multiple sources in the room. “What we heard last night was a disgrace.”

….

“She said that he disgraced the House of Representatives by using it as a backdrop for a reality show,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said, leaving the meeting.

Speaker Pelosi has no regrets and could care less what Republicans have to say. Trump’s behavior at the State Of The Union was a disgrace to the nation. It was part campaign rally, part reality TV, and all a publicity stunt.

Pelosi had every right to be enraged because Trump came through the door and disrespected The People’s House. It is a good thing that viewership was down 25% on the broadcast networks from the previous year.

With one gesture, the Speaker Of The House sent a wave of defiance through the country. We The People aren’t going to quietly sit still while Trump destroys the republic around us.

Pelosi showed that she has had enough and voters will get express the same feelings on the first Tuesday in November.

