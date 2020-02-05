The NRA Has Been Charged With Breaking Insurance Laws

The state of New York has charged the NRA with acting as an unlicensed insurance agent and deceptive marketing practices.

Reuters reported:

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of acting as an unlicensed insurance producer and deceiving its members with misleading marketing practices.

New York’s Department of Financial Services accused the NRA of having worked with insurance broker Lockton Companies to offer insurance products such as the NRA-branded “Carry Guard” to the group’s members without a license.

It said the NRA misrepresented to its members that the products were being sold at the lowest possible cost, when in fact the group kept “substantial” royalties, sometimes exceeding 20% of premiums paid.

The NRA was selling products that they aren’t licensed to sell while deceiving their members about discounts that didn’t exist. The NRA remains buried under a variety of investigations including some that are related to potentially laundering money from Russia to the Trump campaign.

The NRA is the lobbying arm of the gun industry. The organization has used its members as muscle to push the interests of gun manufacturers. The NRA is less about representing the interests of gun owners and more focused on politics and money.

It is an organization teetering on the brink with their only remaining clout being the control that they maintain over Republicans in Washington, but bit by bit, the NRA is crumbling.

