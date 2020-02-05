Republican Senators Acquitted Trump Because They’re Afraid Of Him

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said that his Republican colleagues voted to acquit Trump because they are afraid of what he might do to them.

Sen. Brown wrote in The New York Times:



For the stay-in-office-at-all-cost representatives and senators, fear is the motivator. They are afraid that Mr. Trump might give them a nickname like “Low Energy Jeb” and “Lyin’ Ted,” or that he might tweet about their disloyalty. Or — worst of all — that he might come to their state to campaign against them in the Republican primary. They worry:

“Will the hosts on Fox attack me?”

“Will the mouthpieces on talk radio go after me?”

“Will the Twitter trolls turn their followers against me?”

My colleagues know they all just might. There’s an old Russian proverb: The tallest blade of grass is the first cut by the scythe. In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unfit. They admit his lies. And they acknowledge what he did was wrong. They know this president has done things Richard Nixon never did. And they know that more damning evidence is likely to come out.

History does not look kindly on those who cower at times when courage is required. The Republicans from the safe red states will keep their seats, some Republican incumbents will lose in the fall due to this vote, but the Senate has been changed forever.

A body that was once a role model for those seeking democracy around the world was too afraid of a potentially senile delusional tweeter to protect the country and the Constitution.

The moment that Senate Republicans gave in to their fears was a dark day for American democracy that is going to linger for years to come.