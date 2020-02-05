Republicans Are Losing It Because Pelosi Refuses To Normalize Trump

Republicans are losing it because Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi refuses to normalize the lies and behavior of Trump.

Here Pence on Fox News making a big issue out of Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech:

"I wasn't sure if she was ripping up the speech or the Constitution" — Mike Pence is on Fox & Friends making a big fuss over Pelosi ripping up Trump's speech. The fake outrage today on Fox News is going to be insufferable. pic.twitter.com/KVJjLYOfP2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

Nikki Haley said that she was “disappointed:”

Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said on MSNBC that Pelosi’s actions were about not normalizing Trump, “I think the Speaker has consistently found a dignified way to make clear she is not going to normalize the president’s behavior. She’s walking the line like all of us, making sure people understand that the president should be, in most all cases, respected, and that is a dignified event and she acted that way. But we all have an obligation to find a way to make clear that what the president is saying is false, rooted in a lie, and I think she found a way to do that and I’m proud of her.”

Video of Rep. Maloney:

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says Pelosi refuses to normalize Trump. #NancyPelosiROCKS pic.twitter.com/RNRdwkAvkN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 5, 2020

All Republicans can talk about on the day after their president’s State Of The Union is Nancy Pelosi, which shows the degree to which Trump’s speech was lightweight and completely forgettable.