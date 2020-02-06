Pelosi Ripped Up Trump’s Speech To Wake America Up

Speaker Pelosi said that she ripped up Trump’s “manifesto of mistruths” to get the attention of American people on his false statements.

Pelosi said:

I did not. I tore up a manifesto of mistruthing. It very hard to get you to talk about the issues that we are working on, HR 3, infrastructure and the rest. He misrepresented all of that.

It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say this is not true. And this is how it affects you. And I don’t need any lessons from anybody, especially the President of the United States, about dignity. Dignity. Is it okay to start saying four more years in the House of Representatives? It’s just unheard of. Is it unheard of for the President to insult people there who don’t share his view as well as to misrepresent, present falsehoods, some would use the word lie, I don’t like to use the word lie about what he is saying.

So, no, I think it was completely, entirely appropriate and considering some of the other exuberances within me, the courteous thing to do.

Video:

Pelosi says she ripped up Trump's speech to get America's attention and let the country know that Trump was lying. pic.twitter.com/2oMrDrf694 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 6, 2020

Pelosi isn’t going to be lectured by Trump or any of the followers of the fake Christian President on ethics and dignity. Speaker Pelosi did what she did to wake America up, and it worked.

After the State Of The Union, nobody was talking about Trump or his speech. All of the attention was on Speaker Pelosi. The ratings for Trump’s potentially last State Of The Union plummeted on the broadcast networks, as the American people have tuned out this President. Still, for those who watched, Speaker Pelosi called attention to his lies.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook