Pelosi Blasts Trump For Firing Vindman And Reminds Him He’s Still Impeached Forever

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the firing of Lt. Col. Vindman sad and shameful but reminded Trump that he would be impeached forever.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman has proven to be an American patriot: on the battlefield when he earned a Purple Heart, and in the House trial when he spoke truth to power. His brave testimony showed America that right still matters.

President Trump is impeached forever. The shameful firing of Colonel Vindman was a clear and brazen act of retaliation that showcases the President’s fear of the truth. The President’s vindictiveness is precisely what led Republican Senators to be accomplices to his cover-up. The firing of this patriotic soldier is a sad and shameless loss for America’s security.

History will remember Lieutenant Colonel Vindman as an American hero.

Trump’s Friday night massacre is all about trying to get revenge against those who testified against him at the impeachment hearings. Trump also thinks that he can get his impeachment expunged.

Speaker Pelosi was right. Trump’s actions were shameful. Col. Vindman is a hero, and Donald Trump is still impeached.

