Sanders and Buttigieg Are Surging In New NH Poll

The new NBC/Marist Poll of New Hampshire reveals that Pete Buttigieg is surging, but Bernie Sanders has vaulted into the lead days before the primary.

NBC News’s Mark Murray tweeted:

New NBC/Marist poll of New Hampshire — conducted right after Iowa: Sanders 25% (+3 from Jan poll)

Buttigieg 21% (+4)

Warren 14% (+1)

Biden 13% (-2)

Klobuchar 8% (-2)

Steyer 4% (+1)

Yang 4% (-1)

Gabbard 3% (-3)

Patrick 1% (-)

Bennet 1% (-) Feb 4-6, likely voters, +/- 4.7% — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 7, 2020

The polling this week has been relatively consistent. Buttigieg and Sanders are within the margin of error of each other in New Hampshire. The other interesting race is for third. New Hampshire and Iowa were never going to be good for Joe Biden, but the former vice president needs to avoid another fourth-place finish.

After New Hampshire, the primary electorate will begin to resemble the majority of the Democratic Party. There will be real tests ahead for Sanders and Buttigieg in Nevada and South Carolina.

The Culinary Union is already organizing against Sanders and Warren in Nevada:

NEWS: Culinary prints flier indicating it does not like Warren or Sanders, thinks either would lose to Trump — first sign of an attempt to mobilize workers against them. If Biden loses NH, he will badly need Nevada to stay alive. And Mayor Pete has a strong org here.#WeMatter https://t.co/OfZ9A5Dk8i — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 7, 2020

Ahead of the debate, look for Buttigieg and Sanders to mix it up, as both need a win in New Hampshire because the road to the Democratic nomination is going to get much more difficult for both of them after the Granite State.

