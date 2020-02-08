Trump Loses It On Twitter After Viral Photo Shows His Embarrassing Facial Tan Line

A typical president might be too busy to comment on unsavory photos posted on social media, but this is Donald Trump, a man who has spent little of the past three years doing actual work.

In his latest Twitter meltdown, the president blew a gasket over a photo reportedly taken on Friday that shows him sporting a serious and embarrassing facial tan line.

As Vox reported on Saturday, “The photo was shared by the account @photowhitehouse, which claims to be run by a photographer named ‘William Moon.’ It features Trump looking wryly over his shoulder, with the wind picking his hair up in a way that reveals a stark contrast between the color of his face and the area around his hairline.”

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

While the report notes that it’s unclear whether the viral photo was altered at all to make the tan line appear more pronounced, pictures of the same moment taken by other news agencies show that the tan line is, indeed, real.

Still, Trump is happy that #OrangeFace is – at this hour – trending on Twitter, and he took to social media to vent about it, even bragging that his hair looks good in the picture.

“This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good?” the actual president of the United States tweeted.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

The mystery behind Trump’s bizarre skin tone

For years, people have speculated about Donald Trump’s bizarre skin tone, accusing him of getting a tacky spray tan or spending too much time in a tanning bed.

Late last year, though, the issue became a bit less mysterious as a report revealed that Trump is obsessed with smearing copious amounts of bronze makeup all over his face. Employees at his properties claim that “housekeepers had to regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars.”

At the end of the day, what’s troubling isn’t that Donald Trump has some strange obsession with makeup or that he perpetually looks like someone who fell asleep in a tanning bed.

It’s that he has enough free time on his hands to rage about pictures of himself that he doesn’t like.

