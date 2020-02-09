Biden Tells Trump That His Dirty Tricks Won’t Work On Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden told Trump that his dirty tricks and sham investigations aren’t going to work against him.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does that feel like to you to see you son become such an issue in this campaign, used against you?

BIDEN: I can’t — I can’t let my anger overcome the desire and the need to have unite, and heal this country. And so I got to move beyond me and beyond my family. And — because it’s about your family, it’s about everybody else’s family, not mine.

And the investigation of the company my son went on the board with had already been over. There wasn’t anything underway, it’s just pure sham.

But that’s the way Trump works. But it’s not going to work on me, I’ll be damned — I’ve been hit a lot, but it’s not going to work on me, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to walk away and let it — and not take this country back.

Video:

Here is something that you won’t hear the corporate media say. In the 2020 Democratic primary, New Hampshire doesn’t matter. There wasn’t a clear winner in Iowa. It is very possible that Sanders and Buttigieg will finish within a few points of each other in another muddled three or four-way split result.

The 2020 primary is one where there are four Democratic candidates who are in it for the long haul, and those Democrats are splitting delegates. The schedule gets very favorable for Biden after New Hampshire. Biden is going to get plenty of primary wins. It is very possible that none of these candidates are going to clinch the nomination before the convention.

Trump is attacking Biden because the former vice president remains one of the most likely nominees. Trump’s attacks aren’t working on Biden, because Joe Biden is saddled with the baggage of the Clinton name.

If Biden comes out of this long and messy primary as the nominee, he will be in a prime position to take on Trump.

Biden and Sanders are fighting it out in states that don’t look like the Democratic Party, but Joe Biden remains the candidate that Trump is focusing on for the fall.

