Opinion: Sorry, Trump Supporters, But You Lost The Right To Lecture America On Civility

Ever since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this past week, the MAGA world has been holding round-the-clock TED talks about decorum and civility.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of Trump’s favorite boot-lickers, even plans to file ethics charges against Pelosi.

The real beauty of their implosion is that they expect us – the majority of the country that voted against Trump in 2016 – to take them seriously.

I hate to break it to supporters of the fake billionaire and reality TV president, but you lost the right to be outraged by anyone’s behavior when you hitched your wagon to an amoral sleaze-bag who has spent a lifetime demonstrating that he doesn’t possess a single redeeming quality – not a one.

This is a guy who banged a porn star while his wife and newborn were at home, then illegally paid her to shut up about it in the midst of a presidential campaign.

Weeks before the 2016 election, a tape was released showing him literally bragging about using his celebrity status to sexually assault women, yet you tightened your MAGA cap, waddled to the voting booth and pulled the lever for him.

He has repeatedly attacked war heroes, including the late Sen. John McCain, the Gold Star Khan family and, most recently, Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Unlike Trump and any of his adult children, they served their country admirably. Not only didn’t this president serve, but he made up a fake injury to dodge the draft.

After taking office, Trump enacted an inhumane immigration policy that ripped children from their parents and locked them in cages. Some of these kids have been sexually assaulted and even died while in government custody.

In perhaps one of Trump’s most repugnant moments as a human being – and he’s set the bar pretty low – he insulted and mocked a disabled reporter. Like his “Access Hollywood” moment, this was all on tape, and your only response was a shrug.

The look-the-other-way encouragement you’ve given him since he rolled down his tacky escalator in 2015 has only supplied him with more fuel to do things like: claim federal judges with Mexican heritage aren’t qualified to serve on the bench, or say neo-Nazis are “fine people” just after one of them murdered a protester in Charlottesville.

All of this goes without mentioning Trump’s behavior on social media where he throws grade school tantrums and bullies anyone who doesn’t worship him the way he worships himself.

Oh, and there’s the lies. Not that it matters to you, but Trump has told over 16,000 of them since taking office. You may shout “fake news” whenever somebody dares to hit you with a fact check, but it’s this pathological liar president who is the biggest purveyor of such news.

So, sure, Trump supporters, you are free to support the bronzer-wearing former game show host all you want. By all means, attend his rallies and clap like a mob of well-trained seals as he excretes one venomous mistruth after another.

But in doing so, please don’t forget that you have forever given up your seat at the table for any national discussions on family values or political decorum, among other areas of American life this president has shredded over the past four years.

Scream all you want – and we know you will – but no one is listening.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter