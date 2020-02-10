Another Trump Pal Sent Up The River As Prosecutors Ask For Roger Stone To Get 7-9 Years

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to give Roger Stone what amounts to a life sentence of 7-9 years in prison.

According to The AP:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors ask judge to sentence Trump confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2020

Roger Stone was found guilty of all charges in November and is going to be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for lying for Donald Trump. Stone’s daughter has already gone on Fox News and asked Trump to pardon her dad.

If Trump loses the election in November, it is a certainty that he will pardon all of his criminal accomplices on the way out of the White House door.

No president in modern history has had so many of his close associates end up in prison as Trump. If it looks like a crime wave, and the people closest to the president are being sent to prison, then it’s a crime wave.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook