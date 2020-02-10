Barr Runs Off Stage When Asked About His Giuliani Ukraine Collusion

Attorney General William Barr ran off the stage after one question when asked about his process for investigating Giuliani’s Ukraine dirt.

Barr said, “The DOJ has an obligation to have an open door to provide us information that they think is relevant, but as I said to Sen. Graham, you have to be very careful with any information coming from the Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas. There are a lot of cross-currents, and you can’t take anything you are seeing from Ukraine at face value, and for that reason, we had established an intake process in the field, so that any information coming in from Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners so that we can access its provenance and credibility.”

Video:

NEW: AG Barr asked about “process” he set up for @RudyGiuliani to share info from Ukraine with DOJ. Barr says he has an open door to “anybody.” But former DOJ officials say this is *not* the way it works. Barr abruptly left the stage after one question, so no follow-up. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/seeFwCpfh2 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) February 10, 2020

Barr then ran off the stage and took no follow-ups.

As Paula Reid of CBS News noted above, Barr’s comments do not match with what former DOJ officials have been saying.

Lindsey Graham was telling the truth. There has been a direct process established for Rudy Giuliani to give his Ukraine conspiracy dirt to Barr for investigation.

Attorney General Barr, like most Trump officials, runs away from questions because he is trying to keep his role in Trump’s plot to cheat in the 2020 election out of the public eye, but the information is coming out.

Barr is lying to the American people, as now that impeachment is in the past, Trump has weaponized the DOJ to investigate Joe Biden.

