Rachel Maddow Says Giuliani And Barr Appear To Be Joining Forces To Dig Up False Dirt On Dems

Rachel Maddow said on Monday night that it’s starting to look like Rudy Giuliani and William Barr are joining forces to dig up dirt on Donald Trump’s election year political opponents.

The MSNBC host said that Giuliani may be under criminal investigation for his Ukraine dealings, but that hasn’t stopped Barr from setting up a “special process to receive information from him” that could “give credence to false claims” about Trump’s political opponents.

“Maybe President Trump is going to run for reelection in part by having the Justice Department under William Barr give credence to false claims about his political opponents,” Maddow said.

Video:

Rachel Maddow says Rudy Giuliani and William Barr are essentially teaming up to help Trump spread lies about his political opponents. #ctl #p2 #maddoq pic.twitter.com/wJyFc4MqGd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 11, 2020

Maddow said:

Oh, right, Rudy Giuliani is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for the various work he has been doing recently in Ukraine. But apparently he’s now going to report the results of that work to the U.S. Department of Justice, which has set up a special process to receive that information from him. You know, maybe this is — maybe this is normal. Maybe the process that the Justice Department has set up to receive this information from Rudy Giuliani is actually a hilarious trick in which they’re basically just convincing him to confess everything. ‘Yes, Mr. Mayor, we’ve opened an intake process for you. Tell us everything else you did. Hmm, can you show us evidence of that? Can we look at your phone for a sec? Would you mind trying on these handcuffs for us just to see if they fit?’ Maybe opening up an intake at the Justice Department to receive information from Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for what he’s been doing in Ukraine, I mean maybe it’s one big genius prosecutorial gambit to get him to confess. Or maybe President Trump is going to run for reelection in part by having the Justice Department under William Barr give credence to false claims about his political opponents. Which one seems more likely?

Rudy Giuliani finds a home in this administration of criminals

From the outside looking in, Rudy Giuliani is a sleaze-ball criminal who has been doing Donald Trump’s election dirty work overseas since the president took office. He has attempted to spread false information about the Bidens, but all he’s done is expose himself and Trump as criminals.

Now, as Rachel Maddow pointed out on Monday night, the former NYC mayor is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for the same Ukraine scandal for which Trump was impeached.

Despite all that, William Barr appears eager to bring Giuliani into the fold and give credence to his Ukraine-Biden conspiracy theories, though the attorney general won’t answer questions about it.

In a typical administration, someone like Rudy Giuliani would be laughed out of every room in the building. In this administration of criminals, he has found a home.

