Trump’s Budget Slashes Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security Disability

Trump’s budget tries to pay for his tax cut for wealthy and corporations by slashing funding to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security Disability.

According to a statement provided to PoliticusUSA from the National Center to Preserve Social Security and Medicare:

President Trump’s just-released 2021 budget proposal would leave seniors and other vulnerable citizens hungrier, sicker, and poorer. The spending plan betrays the president’s promises “not to touch” Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The administration wants to slash $478 billion from Medicare over a decade, which could compromise health care access for millions of seniors. It would gut Medicaid with some $1 trillion in cuts over 10 years, undermining older Americans’ access to long-term care.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also would be slashed. Other cold-hearted cuts include the elimination of grants that feed low income seniors and help keep their homes heated in the winter. Though the budget proposal likely won’t be adopted by Congress, it does reveal the president’s cruel priorities heading into the 2020 election.

Here is a list of what Trump’s budget does to some the country’s most vulnerable Americans:

– Cuts $478 billion from Medicare over ten years.

– Cuts Social Security [Disability Insurance and SSI] benefits by $63 billion over 10 years.

– Cuts $1 trillion from Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies over ten years.

– Eliminates all federal block grant programs that help to fund Meals on Wheels.

– Eliminates the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

– Eliminates the Senior Community Service Employment Program

The cruelty in this budget is beyond anything that this country has seen in the modern era. Trump is attempting to pull off a massive redistribution of wealth upward through a combination of tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations along with massive cuts to the programs that benefit the poorest of Americans.

The Democratic majority in the House will never pass a budget that looks like Trump’s, but the document does reveal presidential priorities, and what this president thinks of people who rely on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security Disability.

Under Trump, millions of Americans will be hungrier, poorer, and colder in the winter.

Any vulnerable person who votes for Trump will also be voting for their own demise.

