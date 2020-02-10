Trump Claims Not A Single Member Of The House Or Senate Voted To Impeach Him

3.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

To say that Donald Trump’s primary eve campaign rally in New Hampshire on Monday night went off the rails is an understatement. In fact, it’s unclear if it was ever on the rails to begin with.

At one point during Trump’s stream-of-consciousness ramble, he claimed that not a single member of the House or Senate voted to impeach him.

“In the House, we won 196 to nothing, and then we got three Democrats,” the president said, clearly not knowing that the House of Representatives has 435 members, a majority of which voted to impeach him.

Of course, as CNN fact checker Daniel Dale pointed out, Trump simply eliminated every vote against him and claimed he won the impeachment vote in the House.

Trump: “In the House, we won 196 to nothing, and then we got three Democrats.” Again, he — obviously — lost the House impeachment votes. He’s solely citing votes for his side and omitting all the votes against him. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 11, 2020

On the Senate side, Trump said, “Other than Romney, we got 52 to nothing. That’s something.”

As Dale pointed out, the vote was 52 to 48 with Romney joining all the Democrats and independents to vote for Trump’s conviction.

Trump: “Other than Romney, we got 52 to nothing. 52 to nothing. That’s something.” He was acquitted 52-48 on the article where Romney voted against him — 52-48, not 52 to nothing. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 11, 2020

Trump’s supporters are eager to swallow his blatant lies

We’ve come to expect a steady stream of fact-free rhetoric from Donald Trump, especially when he attends one of his hate rallies. So it’s no surprise that he unloaded this whopper during Monday night’s rally.

What’s terrifying, though, is how eager his supporters are to swallow such blatant, verifiable lies.

Regardless of what he wishes, Trump was impeached and will forever have an asterisk next to his presidency. No amount of lies and foaming-at-the-mouth MAGA applause will change that.

