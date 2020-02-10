Trump Just Accused Obama Of Leaking Intel To Russia

At a White House meeting with the nation’s governors, Trump accused Obama of leaking intel on a weapons system to Russia.

Trump said, “We have the super-fast missiles, tremendous number of the super-fast, We call the super-fast because they are four, five, six, and even times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that again because Russia has some. I won’t tell you how they got it. They got it supposedly from plans from the Obama administration when we weren’t doing it, and that’s too bad. That’s not good.”

Video:

Trump has apparently leaked more intelligence to Russia as he just accused Obama of leaking weapons plans to Russia. pic.twitter.com/TxiJiI8y8o — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 10, 2020

Trump is accusing Obama of leaking intelligence to Russia because he has leaked intelligence to Russia.

As the White House Pool report as provided to PoliticusUSA put it, “POTUS vaguely accused the Obama administration of somehow being complicit in Russia getting the intelligence capability necessary for its latest nuclear weapons delivery system.”

Trump had the Russians in the Oval Office and leaked classified intelligence to them. Obama has been out of office for nearly four years and this is the first that anyone has ever heard of this claim.

Trump is so insecure about Obama that he never misses a chance to smear the former president, who remains everything that he will never be, including an Oscar winner.

