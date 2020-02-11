Barr Has Taken Over All Legal Matters That Trump Is Interested In

A new report confirms that William Barr is acting as Trump’s personal attorney as he has taken over all DOJ legal matters that Trump is interested in.

NBC News reported:

The U.S. attorney who had presided over an inconclusive criminal investigation into former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe was abruptly removed from that job last month in one of several recent moves by Attorney General William Barr to take control of legal matters of personal interest to President Donald Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

….

But that wasn’t the first time senior political appointees reached into a case involving a former Trump aide, officials told NBC News. Senior officials at the Justice Department also intervened last month to help change the government’s sentencing recommendation for Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI. While once the prosecutors in the case had recommended up to six months in jail for Flynn, their latest filing now says they believe probation would be appropriate.

The DOJ has been taken over by Trump who claimed that he has the “absolute right” to run the Department of Justice. In real-world terms, this means that Trump’s pals like Roger Stone are going to be getting off easy.

No one in the federal government is going to investigate Trump, his family, or his business activities, and most importantly for the 2020 election, there will be no FBI investigation into Trump when he tries to cheat to win the election.

The DOJ is now a sham, as Trump has an attorney general who is willing to trash the law and become an accomplice in his criminal endeavors.

